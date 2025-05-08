Hilarious Interactive Twist on Wilde’s Classic Comes to Brighton’s Theatre Royal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton audiences are in for a wildly unpredictable theatrical experience as the critically acclaimed comedy …Earnest? arrives at Theatre Royal Brighton for two performances only, on 28th and 29th May.

Presented by Say It Again, Sorry?, Cuffe & Taylor, and Live Nation, …Earnest? offers a riotous reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest—with a twist. When the actor playing Ernest fails to appear on cue, chaos erupts, and audience members are invited to step in and take on roles in the classic play. With a shrinking cast, impromptu auditions, and plenty of slapstick humour, no two performances are ever the same.

The show, co-written by Josh King, Simon Paris and the company Say It Again, Sorry?, and directed by Paris, has already made waves at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe across multiple years. Now extended into a full two-act production for a 2025 UK tour, …Earnest? promises side-splitting comedy, heartfelt surprises, and the thrill of true audience participation.

Simon Paris said: “We are very excited to bring ...Earnest? back to audiences across the country and share our unique blend of chaos, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling. This show celebrates the magic of live theatre - where anything can happen and often does.”

Since its debut, the show has cast nearly 2,000 audience members, with stories ranging from first-time stage debuts to unexpected romances backstage. The format is a celebration of creative spontaneity, inviting theatre-goers to become co-creators of each performance.

Whether you're a Wilde aficionado or new to the theatre, …Earnest? offers a night of joy, laughter, and unpredictability.

Tickets are available now via the Theatre Royal Brighton box office and website: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/earnest/theatre-royal-brighton/