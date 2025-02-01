Historic New Town photographs exhibition at Crawley Museum

A new exhibition featuring photographs by renowned photographer Wolf Suschitsky (1912-2016) opens at Crawley Museum on 6th February, marking the return to Crawley of photographs taken six decades ago.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The photographs were commissioned to capture life in the New Town ten years after construction started. Along with images from other emerging British new towns, a small selection was featured in an exhibition at the Royal Academy in 1959. This highlighted the progress of the first wave of home building and new town development after World War 2.

They were discovered in the Fotohof archives, Salzburg Austria, by photographer and researcher Dr. Julia Winckler who immediately recognised their significance:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The archival collection comprises of more than 100 images featuring Crawley's architecture, businesses, factories, shopping parades, houses, schools, nursuries, residents and green spaces.'

User (UGC) Submitted

Along with the exhibition curation partners Dr. Kurt Kaindl, Co-Founder of Fotohof Salzburg and Ms. Georgia Wrighton, a colleague at the University of Brighton specialising in Town Planning, Crawley Museum was invited to host this exhibition, co-curated by Jo Pettipher, Learning & Liaison Officer, Crawley Museum and Trustee Mick Waters.

Incorporating artefacts and documents from the Museum's collection, the exhibition provides new insights into the early phases of Crawley's development and the photographs reveal fascinating details of the lives of the first generation of new towners as they commute, work, shop, learn and play. 'Wolf Suschitsky's photographs help us to uncover and celebrate the early beginnings of Crawley and the sense of optimism at that time, and illustrate why the history of the New Towns should be valued and cherished as part of the UK's town planning and architectural heritage.' said Georgia Wrighton.

The exhibition, with free entry, starts on Thursday 6th February and runs until Saturday 29th March. Crawley Museum 103 High Street, RH10 1DD is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10.30-4.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a talk and guided gallery tour on Saturday 22nd February 2.00-4.00 pm to accompany the new exhibition. Tickets for this are limited and will be issued on a first come first served basis. They can be booked by visiting https://buytickets.at/crawleymuseum/1550459

Colin Lloyd on behalf of Crawley Museum.