Home moving event in Worthing on Thursday July 3 6.30-8.30pm with proceeds going to Sussex Cancer Fund
The event brings together a panel of experts covering various aspects of the home-moving journey, including decluttering and home staging by Hepburn at Home, insights from Worthing’s Independent Estate Agent, Matthew Anthony, and mortgage advice from Emerald Finance. Attendees can also benefit from legal guidance from Miller Parris and access to local services facilitating a seamless transition.
Not only does this event empower individuals with practical tips and invaluable connections for a successful move, but it also supports the Sussex Cancer Fund, a charity dedicated to helping cancer patients in Sussex. By securing a ticket through a £10 donation to the Sussex Cancer Fund and confirming attendance via email to [email protected], participants not only gain insights and network opportunities but also contribute to a meaningful cause.
For those seeking professional decluttering and property presentation services, Hepburn at Home stands as a reliable partner in enhancing the appeal of homes on the market.
Prospective attendees are encouraged to tell their friends and bring a family member, to this informative and inspiring evening in the beautiful surroundings at Merriman Grange Luxury Care Home in Worthing.
How to Book:
Tickets are just £10, with every penny going directly to Sussex Cancer Fund.
www.hepburnathome.co.uk/events where you can secure tickets.
Sussex Cancer Fund – Supporting Cancer Patients in Sussex
Because every move you make at this event also moves us closer to better care and support for those who need it most.
The Merriman Grange Care Home
A brand new care home opened March '2025 in Worthing. The exquisite new Merriman Grange Care Home is part of Cinnamon Care Collection, an award-winning care home group.