Homecoming comedy dates for Stefania Licari at Brighton Fringe

Brigton-based Stefania Licari is on home turf and ready to challenge conventions, stereotypes and gender-norms at this month’s Brighton Fringe. The stand-up comedian, intensive care doctor, and ultra-marathon runner brings her acclaimed show Trust Me, I’m A Comedian to the Caroline of Brunswick on May 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local audiences are in for an hour of big laughs and a healthy dose of social commentary and ripping up the rulebook.

Drawing from her own gruelling 160-mile, non-stop ultra-marathon across the Sahara, Stefania uses the journey to relate the challenges faced by women, migrants, and female comedians alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ultra-marathon is a metaphor for the various stages in my life,” says the Italian-born comic.

Brighton comedian Stefania Licari

“The moral of the story is not to give up, as you never know how close you are to the finish line. I hope it inspires others to strive for progress and empowerment.”

With her sharp wit and personal anecdotes, Stefania takes audiences on a whirlwind journey through immigration, religion, and the experience of being a woman in 2025, where, as she wryly observes, “Ultimately, there’s still a lot to change for women.”

Breaking free from expectations, Stefania has faced and conquered countless hurdles, both on stage and off. But despite the challenges, Stefania remains optimistic: “It’s a fantastic time to be a female comedian and a migrant. UK audiences are smart, contemporary, and receptive to new voices. The greatest privilege is to have a voice and that people will listen to your stories. That matters to me a lot, especially as a woman and a migrant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefania added: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be performing for a home crowd at Brighton Fringe! There's something so special about sharing laughter with an audience that feels like family and that have been so supportive.”

Brighton comedian Stefania Licari

Trust Me, I’m A Comedian is a celebration of perseverance, humour, and the power of storytelling. Join Stefania Licari for an unmissable evening of laughter, inspiration, and a reminder that the finish line is always closer than you think.