Homecoming comedy dates for Stefania Licari at Brighton Fringe
Local audiences are in for an hour of big laughs and a healthy dose of social commentary and ripping up the rulebook.
Drawing from her own gruelling 160-mile, non-stop ultra-marathon across the Sahara, Stefania uses the journey to relate the challenges faced by women, migrants, and female comedians alike.
“The ultra-marathon is a metaphor for the various stages in my life,” says the Italian-born comic.
“The moral of the story is not to give up, as you never know how close you are to the finish line. I hope it inspires others to strive for progress and empowerment.”
With her sharp wit and personal anecdotes, Stefania takes audiences on a whirlwind journey through immigration, religion, and the experience of being a woman in 2025, where, as she wryly observes, “Ultimately, there’s still a lot to change for women.”
Breaking free from expectations, Stefania has faced and conquered countless hurdles, both on stage and off. But despite the challenges, Stefania remains optimistic: “It’s a fantastic time to be a female comedian and a migrant. UK audiences are smart, contemporary, and receptive to new voices. The greatest privilege is to have a voice and that people will listen to your stories. That matters to me a lot, especially as a woman and a migrant.”
Stefania added: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be performing for a home crowd at Brighton Fringe! There's something so special about sharing laughter with an audience that feels like family and that have been so supportive.”
Trust Me, I’m A Comedian is a celebration of perseverance, humour, and the power of storytelling. Join Stefania Licari for an unmissable evening of laughter, inspiration, and a reminder that the finish line is always closer than you think.