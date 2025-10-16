Homelium Care launches monthly caregiver coffee afternoons in Crawley
These relaxed, welcoming sessions are designed especially for family carers and those supporting loved ones at home, offering a chance to take a well-earned break with a free hot drink, meet others who understand and connect with our friendly care team.
Caring for someone you love is incredibly meaningful, but it can also be isolating and demanding. The coffee afternoons aim to provide:
- A safe, supportive space to relax and chat
- The opportunity to make friends with fellow caregivers
- A moment of respite away from daily care responsibilities
- A chance to ask questions or seek advice from the Homelium Care team
Whether you’re caring for an elderly parent, a partner, or someone with additional needs, you’ll find understanding, kindness and a warm welcome waiting for you.
These sessions are completely free to attend, no booking required, just drop in, enjoy a free hot drink and take some time for you.
When: Every 1st Wednesday of the month with the next being Wednesday 5th November
Where: The Haven Centre, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down, Crawley RH10 4LJ
Time: 2pm-4pm
For more information, contact the Homelium Care West Sussex branch by calling 0333 3448 677 or visit their website www.homelium.com
Because carers deserve care too and at Homelium Care, they are here to support every part of the caring journey.