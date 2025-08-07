Homelium hosts free Planning Ahead for Home Care event in Crawley
Event Details:
The Haven, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down, West Sussex, RH10 4LJ
Tuesday 19th August
1:30PM-3:30PM
Attendees will have the chance to speak directly with Homelium’s expert care team, ask questions, and receive guidance on the types of support available – from light assistance to more complex care at home. Whether you're exploring options now or just planning ahead, the event is open to all and completely obligation-free.
“We know that planning care can feel overwhelming,” said Annie Syed, managing director at Homelium. “This event is about starting that conversation in a warm and welcoming environment, offering clear information and compassionate support.”
Refreshments will be provided, and no booking is required.
For more information, please contact:
📞 0333 3448 677
🔗 www.homelium.com
About Homelium
Homelium is a trusted UK home care provider, delivering personalised, high-quality care services that help people live well and independently at home. With a growing network of branches, including the West Sussex region, Homelium is committed to supporting families with clarity, compassion, and care they can rely on.