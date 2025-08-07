Homelium hosts free Planning Ahead for Home Care event in Crawley

Homelium, proudly rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups in the UK by Homecare.co.uk, is inviting the West Sussex community to a free, friendly event designed to help individuals and families prepare for future care needs. The Planning Ahead for Home Care event will take place in Crawley, West Sussex, and offers a relaxed, informative space for anyone who may be thinking about care options for themselves or a loved one.

Event Details:

The Haven, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down, West Sussex, RH10 4LJ

Tuesday 19th August

1:30PM-3:30PM

Attendees will have the chance to speak directly with Homelium’s expert care team, ask questions, and receive guidance on the types of support available – from light assistance to more complex care at home. Whether you're exploring options now or just planning ahead, the event is open to all and completely obligation-free.

“We know that planning care can feel overwhelming,” said Annie Syed, managing director at Homelium. “This event is about starting that conversation in a warm and welcoming environment, offering clear information and compassionate support.”

Refreshments will be provided, and no booking is required.

For more information, please contact:

📞 0333 3448 677

🔗 www.homelium.com

About Homelium

Homelium is a trusted UK home care provider, delivering personalised, high-quality care services that help people live well and independently at home. With a growing network of branches, including the West Sussex region, Homelium is committed to supporting families with clarity, compassion, and care they can rely on.