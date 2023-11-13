Homes England protest by members of Save West of Ifield
Save West of Ifield (SWOI) are visiting Homes England’s London Office (50 VICTORIA STREET,) this Thursday (16th) 11.30 - 12.30 to demonstrate against their proposals to build (initially) 3,000 houses (potentially followed by another 7,000) on greenfield land to the west of Ifield in Crawley and to hand in a petition.
These proposals will add to the ever increasing destruction of greenfield land in the overdeveloped South East, and are in directly at odds with their and the Government's stated objectives of urban regeneration and brownfield first. This will be followed by a peaceful march to the DLUHC office.
The demonstration will finish at 2pm.
SWOI is a group of local residents, councillors and activists who are opposing Homes England's plans to build up to 10,000 new homes focussed on Ifield Golf Club and surrounding agricultural land.
There is real and understandable concern about the impact that this development will have on local infrastructure and services.