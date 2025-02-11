Honey - nectar to the gods - Worthing apiarists to give talk
In 2019 a project began to install apiaries around Worthing to protect bee numbers and assist pollination in the surrounding area. In June 2021 the current team took over and have continued and extended the programme.
They will be joining us on Wednesday 26th February, 10am-12pm, to talk about the project and answer all your questions on bee-keeping and honey.
Freshly ground coffee, tea infusion and homemade cake £9:75 per person
HOW TO BOOK
We respectfully request that you make payment when booking and also advise of any dietary requirements.
Seating will be social unless requested otherwise.
Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451
Or head to indigorestaurant.info