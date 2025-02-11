Honey - nectar to the gods - Worthing apiarists to give talk

Did you know that eating local honey builds up your immunity to local pollens? – a great help to asthma and hay fever sufferers. Did you realise that if we lose our bees we lose most of our food?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019 a project began to install apiaries around Worthing to protect bee numbers and assist pollination in the surrounding area. In June 2021 the current team took over and have continued and extended the programme.

They will be joining us on Wednesday 26th February, 10am-12pm, to talk about the project and answer all your questions on bee-keeping and honey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freshly ground coffee, tea infusion and homemade cake £9:75 per person

pollinator pioneers

HOW TO BOOK

We respectfully request that you make payment when booking and also advise of any dietary requirements.

Seating will be social unless requested otherwise.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451

Or head to indigorestaurant.info