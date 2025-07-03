Horror is coming home- The Turn Of The Screw comes to Hastings

A chilling new adaptation of Henry James' The Turn of the Screw – A Ghost Story made in East Sussex. Which Premieres in Hastings this Summer – Horror is Coming Home Prepare for a nerve-shattering theatrical experience at The Stables Theatre (Hastings) this month, as they present Henry James’ classic ghost story, The Turn of the Screw. It’s a fitting tale to be told in Hastings, given that Henry James completed writing his famous novella in 1898, while living at Lamb House just up the road in Rye.

It’s a case of horror coming home. The disturbing and enigmatic heart of this story has inspired many adaptations and portrayals over the years, including by Marlon Brando, Harold Pinter, Nicole Kidman, Truman Capote, Ingrid Bergman and even an opera by Benjamin Britten. This is before we even mention countless film adaptations such as the 1961 classic the innocents, or the 2001 version The Others.

One of the stars of the shows professional actors Edd Nash explains why he was attracted to the role: “The play brings a little of everything which makes the role so challenging , Class mental health and sexuality, so many of the topics that are so relevant to today, he talks about it being an “amazing experience to be a part of and it being particularly special to be allowed its premiere to be performed back where it was conceived.”

Described by writing legend Steven king one of the only truly great supernatural works of horror the theatrical experience promises a haunting atmosphere, psychological depth and a gripping suspense, this brand-new adaptation from St Leonards based playwright Tim Blackwell promises to deliver chills on a summer evening. It certainly won’t be your average trip to the theatre.

The Stables Theatre have assembled an amazing cast and design team, made up of local talent, to bring this haunting classic to life. Although the cast is made up of local professional actors in the leading roles, it is the exceptionally talented young actors, Edie Davis and Xander Doe who play the orphaned children, that steal are the real find – or as Karen Mann who play the lead explains “I am blown away by their talent enthusiasm and stage craft at such a young age, they are truly incredible and must be seen to be believed – she goes onto describe how their ideas and creativity have helped shape the show as much as us experienced pros – I am shocked at the depth of talent there is in the youth of hastings – long may it continue” . Whether you’re familiar with this story or encountering it for the first time, the intense atmosphere and psychological tension are sure to leave you questioning what is real and what is not. Prepare for a night of suspense, mystery, and thrills – this is The Turn of the Screw as you've never seen it before!

Dates: 16 – 19 July and 30 July – 2 August

Venue: The Stables Theatre, The Bourne, Hastings TN34 3BD

Tickets: 01424 423221 - www.stablestheatre.co.uk