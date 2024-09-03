Horsham Arts Society lecture date
This month’s Arts Society lecture by Hilary Williams promises to be fascinating and entertaining. Hare’s a taster…
The discerning choices which led to the sumptuous collections at the Wallace Collection in London and the Frick in New York, is linked by a circle of great patrons, dealers and taste, in ‘the Gilded Age’.
Apart from Sir Richard and Lady Wallace and the American industrialist Henry Clay Frick (1849-1919), there was someone who worked for them all, Sir John Murray-Scott, who then left a related fortune to the mother of Vita Sackville-West. Therein lies a great story.
How to book this event:
No booking necessary. Free to Arts Society Horsham members. Non-members £8 on the door.
Hilary Williams
Formerly a Print Room Superintendent at the British Museum, now Art History Education Officer, Hilary lectures for BM, London Borough of Bexley and Wallace Collection.
Hilary is Liaison officer at British Museum with The Arts Society. Founding Artistic Director of The Arts Society of North Kent Evening and guides Special Interest Private Tours of State Apartments Buckingham Palace.
