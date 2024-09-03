Horsham Arts Society lecture date

By Stephen Sandham
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 08:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lecture by Hilary Williams The Arts Society Horsham Wednesday, September 11 at 10:45 The Capitol North Street Horsham RH12 1RG.

This month’s Arts Society lecture by Hilary Williams promises to be fascinating and entertaining. Hare’s a taster…

The discerning choices which led to the sumptuous collections at the Wallace Collection in London and the Frick in New York, is linked by a circle of great patrons, dealers and taste, in ‘the Gilded Age’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Apart from Sir Richard and Lady Wallace and the American industrialist Henry Clay Frick (1849-1919), there was someone who worked for them all, Sir John Murray-Scott, who then left a related fortune to the mother of Vita Sackville-West. Therein lies a great story.

Hilary Williams.Hilary Williams.
Hilary Williams.

How to book this event:

No booking necessary. Free to Arts Society Horsham members. Non-members £8 on the door.

Hilary Williams

Formerly a Print Room Superintendent at the British Museum, now Art History Education Officer, Hilary lectures for BM, London Borough of Bexley and Wallace Collection.

Frick Mansion New York.Frick Mansion New York.
Frick Mansion New York.

Hilary is Liaison officer at British Museum with The Arts Society. Founding Artistic Director of The Arts Society of North Kent Evening and guides Special Interest Private Tours of State Apartments Buckingham Palace.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.