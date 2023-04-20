Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham based farm's Spring Market on Saturday

Trenchmore Farm in Cowfold near Horsham is hosting a food & drink market on Saturday.

By Rachel KnowlesContributor
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

The farm regeneratively rears beef, cider and eggs but once in a while opens their gates for other producers to join them in the farmyard. Trenchmore Farm is opening its gates this Saturday for their Spring Market, following a great turn out at the Christmas market.

Expect live folk music, wagyu burgers, sourdough pizza & homemade Silly Moo Cider to enjoy whilst you're there, and brilliant Sussex food & drink producers the peruse including High Weald Dairy, Kinsbrook Vineyard & Spirit of the Downs.

Their open from 11am - 4pm, and you're welcome to join a farm walk that will leave the yard at midday.

Sistie Moose are playing at Trenchmore FarmSistie Moose are playing at Trenchmore Farm
Sistie Moose are playing at Trenchmore Farm

There is undercover seating and plenty of parking. Dogs & families are welcome.

Trenchmore Farm, Burnt House Lane, Cowfold, Sussex, RH13 8DG

