Horsham based farm's Spring Market on Saturday

The farm regeneratively rears beef, cider and eggs but once in a while opens their gates for other producers to join them in the farmyard. Trenchmore Farm is opening its gates this Saturday for their Spring Market, following a great turn out at the Christmas market.
Expect live folk music, wagyu burgers, sourdough pizza & homemade Silly Moo Cider to enjoy whilst you're there, and brilliant Sussex food & drink producers the peruse including High Weald Dairy, Kinsbrook Vineyard & Spirit of the Downs.
Their open from 11am - 4pm, and you're welcome to join a farm walk that will leave the yard at midday.
There is undercover seating and plenty of parking. Dogs & families are welcome.
Trenchmore Farm, Burnt House Lane, Cowfold, Sussex, RH13 8DG