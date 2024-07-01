Horsham Geological Field Club presents 'Life as a geology student'

By David AppleyardContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:28 BST
Horsham Geological Field Club Presents - Life as a Geology Student
The next lecture for the Horsham Geological Field Club will be given by Tessa Collins. "Life as a Geology Student"

Tessa Collins is a former Collyer's student now reading Geology at Portsmouth University.

The talk will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at the Forest School, Comptons Lane , Horsham. 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Visitors are welcome, £2 Students free. Please see the website www.hgfc.org,uk

