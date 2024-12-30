Horsham Geological Field Club presents 'The Ice Age Enigmatic Rocks of the West Sussex Coastal Plain'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The next lecture for the Horsham Geological Field Club will be given by geologist David Bone.
Please join us on Wednesday, January 8, at the Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham. 7pm for 7.30pm start.
Visitors are welcome (£2 entry), students free.
Please see the website www.hfgc.org.uk for further details.