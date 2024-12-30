Horsham Geological Field Club presents 'The Ice Age Enigmatic Rocks of the West Sussex Coastal Plain'

By David Appleyard
Contributor
Published 30th Dec 2024
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 08:36 GMT
The next lecture for the Horsham Geological Field Club will be given by geologist David Bone.

Please join us on Wednesday, January 8, at the Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham. 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Visitors are welcome (£2 entry), students free.

Please see the website www.hfgc.org.uk for further details.

