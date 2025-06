The next lecture for the Horsham Geological Field Club will be given by John Barlow, Senior Lecturer at the University of Sussex.

Please join us on Wednesday March 12th at the Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, RH13 5NT. 7pm for a 7:30 start.

Visitors Welcome (£2.00). Students Free

Please visit our website for any changes www.hgfc.org.uk