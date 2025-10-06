Horsham locals urged to join 12-hour Pilates challenge for men’s health
A call out for participants to take part in the Elevate Reformer Pilates Challenge to help raise vital funds for Movember this November - limited availability!!
The event takes place across the day on Saturday 8th November 2025 at Elevate Reformer Pilates Studio on the Graylands Estate, where qualified instructors will lead 12 back-to-back Reformer Pilates classes from 8am to 8pm. With just 72 spaces available in total, organisers are calling on the community to get involved. You don’t need to have done a Reformer Pilates class before as there are mixed gender classes for all abilities from beginners to advanced. It’s a real “have a go” day for a great cause.
Cheryl, founder of Elevate Reformer Pilates said “This is about more than exercise – it’s about our community coming together to support men’s health. Our aim is simple: to raise awareness and vital funds for Movember, the charity tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health worldwide, which is our charity of choice this year.
Participants can book a single 45-minute class with just a £15 donation or push themselves further by joining multiple sessions – with the bravest attempting all 12 classes!
This is going to be a popular event, so you are urged to sign up quickly before spaces go.
Saturday 8th November 2025
Elevate Reformer Pilates, Unit 19, Graylands Estate, Horsham, RH12 4QD
£15 minimum donation per class
100% of proceeds to Movember
To book your place visit www.elevate-reformerpilates.co.uk call 01403 613853 or email [email protected]