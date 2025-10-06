Horsham locals urged to join 12-hour Pilates challenge for men’s health

Horsham-based Elevate Reformer Pilates have announced details of their latest charity challenge and are hoping to find 72 enthusiastic participants to take part in a unique 12-hour Reformer Pilates Relay. Will you help?

The event takes place across the day on Saturday 8th November 2025 at Elevate Reformer Pilates Studio on the Graylands Estate, where qualified instructors will lead 12 back-to-back Reformer Pilates classes from 8am to 8pm. With just 72 spaces available in total, organisers are calling on the community to get involved. You don’t need to have done a Reformer Pilates class before as there are mixed gender classes for all abilities from beginners to advanced. It’s a real “have a go” day for a great cause.

Cheryl, founder of Elevate Reformer Pilates said “This is about more than exercise – it’s about our community coming together to support men’s health. Our aim is simple: to raise awareness and vital funds for Movember, the charity tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health worldwide, which is our charity of choice this year.

Elevate founder and instructor Cheryl Probin, and instructor Emma Odeneal, getting into the spirit of Movember!

Participants can book a single 45-minute class with just a £15 donation or push themselves further by joining multiple sessions – with the bravest attempting all 12 classes!

This is going to be a popular event, so you are urged to sign up quickly before spaces go.

Saturday 8th November 2025

Elevate Reformer Pilates, Unit 19, Graylands Estate, Horsham, RH12 4QD

£15 minimum donation per class

100% of proceeds to Movember

To book your place visit www.elevate-reformerpilates.co.uk call 01403 613853 or email [email protected]