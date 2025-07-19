Horsham Museum's watercolour collection

Did you know that Horsham Museum & Art Gallery has a large watercolour collection?

Some of the highlights from this collection will form the next talk hosted by the Museum Friends on Wednesday July 30, in The Lounge, Cornerstone Methodist Church, London Road, Horsham at 2pm.

Rick Domas, Director of Horsham-based Kate Gallery and a Horsham Museum cataloguing volunteer, will present the illustrated talk.

Rick’s talk will provide both an overview of the collection and present specific examples in a number of genres.

These will include existing and former Horsham landmarks and significant buildings, botanicals, special collections and specific artists.

All are welcome to attend Rick’s presentation – entrance fee is £5, which includes refreshments.