Horsham Performing Arts students hit West End stage

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts School in Horsham performed their incredible singing and dancing talents on a London West End stage, with an outstanding performance of songs from the musical ‘Six’.

The event, held at His Majesty’s Theatre, saw the group perform alongside hundreds of other students from Stagecoach Performing Arts schools from the UK and Germany.

The students from Horsham gave a captivating performance of songs, including: "Ex Wives”, “No way”, “Heart of Stone”, “Haus of Holbein” and “Six”.

The West End showcase serves as a testament to the students' creativity, courage, and skill development, fostering an environment of growth and artistic expression.

Speaking of this amazing opportunity, student Matilda Richmond-Hudson, aged 16, said: “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to take part in another West End show with Stagecoach Horsham. Being able to perform an amazing show like Six with all my friends has been an experience I’ll never forget.

"It’s daunting performing in an actual West End theatre in front of a big audience, but we have been so supported by our Stagecoach teachers who have worked so hard to help us learn the songs and routines. The whole performance troupe have worked tirelessly together in rehearsals to make sure that our piece is something we are proud of.

"We are all so ready to get into our amazing costumes and perform Live at His Majesty’s Theatre.”

In the 36 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential, which they will value for their whole lives. Provided with the support and dedication of such an outstanding Principal network, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all of its exciting opportunities.

With a network of over 60,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.

Stagecoach Horsham offers early stages for students aged 4-6, main stages for students aged 6+ and further stages for students aged 14+.