Horsham Society 70th Anniversary Talks
Each talk will be for approximately an hour, including the opportunity to ask questions.
All are welcome to come along, and you do not need to be a member. Free refreshments will be served
There is a car park to the rear of each of the venues.
8th May 2025: Wild About Warnham, and some Wilding Ideas for Horsham.
David Bridges, from ‘Wild about Warnham’, will look at how you can protect wildlife habitats and help conserve threatened species in Horsham.
Roffey Millennium Hall 7.30pm
19th June 2025: Shops & Shopping: the Small Shop Through the Ages
Dr Janet Pennington, well-known historian and public speaker, explores how different shopping was for our ancestors and looks at shops, their signs and names.
Roffey Millennium Hall 7.30pm.
17th July 2025: Waste Water and Clean Water in Horsham
Southern Water will be looking at Horsham in terms of supply and waste water and the issues that arise.
Roffey Millennium Hall 7.30pm
4th September 2025: The Impact of Planning and Infrastructure on our Town
The Sussex branch of the charity ‘Council for the Protection of Rural England’, will be considering the impact of potential changes around Horsham
The Barn, Causeway 7.30pm.
16th October 2025: To be confirmed
The Barn, Causeway 7.30pm.