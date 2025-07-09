Horsham Symphony Orchestra Concert - review by Louise Dumas

Orchestral 'Greats' - Saturday 28th June, St Marys Church Saturday, 28th June. 2025. Glinka, Rachmaninov and Schubert. Conductor Steve Dummer, Leader Rachel Ellis.

Glinka’s sparkling overture, the ‘acorn of Russian nationalism’, and a favourite orchestral lollipop, introduced the marvellous concert for a capacity audience in St. Mary’s Church. Ruslan and Ludmilla would be followed by Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No 2. with The Great, Schubert Symphony No. 9 as finale.

The fresh rhythms and exotic oriental overtones of Ruslan and Ludmilla were delightfully explored by Horsham Symphony Orchestra under the baton of their student conductor Luca Imperiale. With the confidence of talent and the energy of youth, the young musician radiated enthusiasm from the platform, encouraging a sharply pointed ensemble with some fine playing from the brass and percussion sections in particular.

Steve Dummer returned to the platform for Rachmaninov and Schubert, difficult and extended music, a challenge of ability and stamina for conductor, orchestra and soloist. Caroline Tyler achieved miracles of sensitive brilliance in the celebrated Piano Concerto No. 2. Famously, Rachmaninov’s enormous hands and breathtaking technique enabled him to play the murderous figurations in his own music – and anyone else’s – with ease. Recordings still exist of his performance of the C minor concerto which makes comparisons possible, if odious; Caroline Tyler did him more than justice. If anything, her gracefully light-footed approach appeared more authentic in character than many of the more heavy weight modern interpretations, yet she was perfectly capable of thrilling crescendi, dramatic explosion and richly coloured soundscape. Her command of the keyboard appeared effortless which, as any musician knows, is the ultimate tribute of inborn talent and unlimited amounts of disciplined dedication. Unlike solo concerti of a century before, Rachmaninov allowed the instrumental sections their moment in the spotlight: this gave the winds, flute, horn and bassoon in particular, unforgettable tunes to swell out over the piano. Yet it is the strings that demonstrate so much of what we hope is true Russian temperament and emotion, music that continues to touch our own hearts and minds. Orchestra and piano felt more like a duet than soloist with accompanist with just an occasional moment when the orchestra sounded in danger of drowning its’ partner with resonance, albeit full toned and glorious.

Despite the length of Schubert’s Great Symphony, it is music of a lighter character than Rachmaninov and one which had Steve Dummer dancing on the platform. The lilting Andante with its dotted rhythms in particular recalled the hundreds of ländler, Schubert’s German dances played for his friends at a Schubertiade. Schumann, who unearthed this ‘forgotten’ symphony, reviewed the premiere, conducted by Mendelssohn in 1839 and wrote, in typical generous fashion, ‘it bears within it the core of everlasting youth’. It is packed with ideas, it’s enormous in scale and has earned the right to stand with the music of its contemporary, Beethoven. All four movements glittered with an endless stream of melodic invention, brilliantly played with zest and sparkle by the tireless orchestra. A particular ability, demonstrated throughout the concert, was their range of dynamic contrast, exhorted and encouraged by conductor Steve together with leader Rachel Ellis. Amateur orchestra – really? I would never have known.