Horsham’s new author: sports match reporter releases short stories collection

By Kevin Gargini
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 13:56 BST
Southwater-Based Match Reporter  Kevin Gargini releases new book, The Book of Tragic Short Stories.

Renowned football reporter Kevin Gargini, Non-Executive Director of the charity, Urban Cure, is hoping to captivate readers with his release of his new book, The Book of Tragic Short Stories.

In his first-ever book, Kevin shares stories from his personal experiences and from his vivid imagination. With the support of his daughter, Poppy, Kevin takes readers on a bizarre journey through the world of love, friendships, mythical creatures and paranormal encounters.

The Book of Tragic Short Stories is an anthology of tales that will relate and surprise the reader. It is full of plot twists and suspense with some heartwarming moments. The author chose to write short stories after struggling to engage his children in literature. The short story format resonated with them, and he is hoping it will with others. Kevin’s home county of Sussex features heavily due to his love of the peaceful villages and chaotic city of Brighton.

New bookplaceholder image
New book

Kevin is currently working on Volume Two of the Tragic Short Story collection as well as a horror novella, which will be completed this summer.

The Book of Tragic Short Stories is available on Amazon as a paperback and ready to download on Amazon Kindle.

