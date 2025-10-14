Horsham's top musicians take centre stage at The Bedford

Horsham’s best-kept secret might just be its home-grown musical talent – the kind of talent you wouldn’t normally get to see for free in a local pub. We’re talking professional musicians at the top of their game who have performed to thousands and played with the likes of Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, Brian May and Gary Barlow to name a few.

The newly renovated, live-music pub The Bedford in Horsham (affectionately known by many as ‘The Beddy’) will soon be hosting Soulberry Jam, a newly formed 6-piece band playing what lead singer Becky Munden calls “groove-heavy soul, funk and pop with a twist”. By all accounts these aren’t your standard pub-band covers. Bass player Jon Cooper says “these are fresher, lesser-known, funkier arrangements that most people are unlikely to have heard before”.

We are promised a night to remember with songs from Stevie, Prince, The Beatles and The Backstreet Boys, as well as fresh versions of yet more hit songs that the band promises will have you enthusiastically head-bopping and toe-tapping (perhaps as the bare minimum; their Facebook page does suggest bringing your ‘dancing shoes’). Either way, it sounds as though the audience is in for a rare treat.

Founder Jamie Salisbury has carefully curated the band, hand-picking the best musicians for miles, including Matt Greaves on guitar and Jack Pollitt on drums. He’s also making it a family-affair (as so many of the best bands are), with sister Becky on lead vocal (regulars to The Capitol will have seen and heard her perform in lead roles on that stage), and his talented daughter Ella on percussion.

Soulberry Jam from L to R: Matt Greaves, Jack Pollitt, Jon Cooper, Becky Munden, Ella Salisbury, Jamie Salisbury

With most of the band members busy working as full-time professional musicians, there is, as yet, no follow-up date for their already hotly anticipated next gig. While they say they hope to get another performance in the diary soon, it might be worth making the effort to see this local band before Horsham loses one of them to the latest world tour of an international artist – it wouldn’t be the first time!

The Bedford pub’s social media is all about the ‘good vibes’, and Soulberry Jam’s debut performance certainly promises to bring more than its fair share.

8.30pm, Saturday 25th October - The Bedford Pub, Horsham.

Free entry - no ticket required.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/soulberryjamhorsham