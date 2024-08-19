Hospitality announces brand new Weekender for epic start to 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following in the footsteps of seminal adult weekenders like Bangface and Southport Weekender, this three-day celebration will give ravers the feeling of stepping into a one-of-a-kind and fully-dedicated Hospitality Drum & Bass village

The festival season will start earlier than ever in 2025 as world-renowned drum & bass brand Hospitality launches a brand new venture, Hospitality Weekender, which will play out Friday 31st Jan - Sunday 2nd Feb 2025 on the South Coast at holiday resort Butlins in Bognor Regis.

The essential three-day getaway will transform the legendary holiday resort into a utopian raver community where the drum & bass family can reunite for an escapist weekend soundtracked by more than 100 DnB artists across four unique stages. Tickets which are sold as accommodation groups go on sale Friday, August 30 from weekender.hospitalitydnb.com.

There's a new Weekender for 2025.

Expect indoor festival arenas hosted by the most renowned Drum & Bass brands, labels and sound systems with all subgenres from across the DNB spectrum represented by pioneers, legends, nu skool tastemakers and everything in between.

Music plays out from the afternoon until the early hours of the morning at which point dancers won't have to trek back to a muddy field to find a tent, instead they can expect the comfort of on-site accommodation where they can shower and rest up after a long day of raving.

There will be a range of options from premium hotel rooms to affordable self-catered apartments while the rest of the resort has everything needed on site from a mini-market stocked with food & drink at normal UK retail prices.

There’s everything a rave would need to fuel themselves for an unforgettable weekend of raving with on-site pubs serving classic pub grub, bars, household name takeaways & restaurants serving a vast yet quality range of food.

Hospitality Weekender.

Hospitality is known for its musical innovation and inclusive atmosphere, offering a space where ravers from all walks of life can come together and build connections.

Hospitality Weekender will be an affordable and unforgettable getaway where music, comfort, and the bass community unite to make some truly magic memories to get your year underway with a bang. Sign up now weekender.hospitalitydnb.com

Tickets (Live August 30): weekender.hospitalitydnb.com