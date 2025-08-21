Hospitality Weekender reveals line Up for D&B’s ultimate winter getaway on the South Coast

Stage takeovers come from Hospitality, Valve Soundsystem, Virus Recordings, Planet V, RUN, Spearhead and Drum & Bass Classics

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a legendary debut that proved festival season doesn’t have to wait until summer, Hospitality Weekender returns in January 2026 with its one-of-a-kind indoor raving experience. T

he festival has just unveiled an unrivalled lineup for three days of non-stop drum & bass, running from Friday, January 30 to Monday, February 2, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transforming the iconic South Coast holiday resort into a fully immersive raver village, the Weekender delivers an all-in-one festival that brings global talent and Hospitality’s signature family together for a unique and unmissable start to the year.

-

Hospitality, guided by its ‘Spread Love’ motto welcomes all ages, races, genders, and sexualities, fostering a safe, vibrant, and united community under one roof, all powered by a shared love of drum & bass.

All ticket packages include on-site accommodation at a range of price points, so get yours now at https://weekender.hospitalitydnb.com/

With exclusive access to the entire 60-acre Butlin’s Bognor Regis site across all three days, ticket holders can enjoy world-class music just steps away from their cosy bed after a full day (and night) of raving. A variety of comfortable on-site accommodation is available from self-catered apartments to hotel-style rooms with packages starting from just £252 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In true Hospitality style, the Weekender delivers the full spectrum of drum & bass across four custom indoor arenas from liquid to jungle, rollers to neuro, and everything in between. Pioneers, legends, and next-gen tastemakers will set the tone for 2026 with stages hosted by some of D&B’s most iconic labels and sound systems.

.

Highlights include Hedex’s long-awaited Hospitality debut, Kasra b2b Samurai Breaks fresh from their headline set at Shogun x Flexout’s sold-out Cause takeover, and a historic first-time collaboration unites the legendary Valve Soundsystem and Virus Recordings. Adding to the exclusives, Camo & Krooked go b2b with Kanine for the very first time, while DNB Classics make their debut at both Hospitality and the Weekender, celebrating the sounds that shaped the scene.. They join over 100 artists including Metrik, A Little Sound, Flava D, Sota, DJ Storm, Roni Size, DJ Hype and many more.

There is an abundance of bars, restaurants and takeaways, plus an on-site supermarket to keep you fuelled for more than just raving, with various activities, a 24-hour arcade, waterpark pool parties and a £15M indoor activity centre all easily accessible. Butlin’s Resort itself is just over an hour from London by train, with easy access via the M25 or Gatwick Airport.

Says Maya De N'Yeurt of Undivide & Hospitality Weekender: “After an unforgettable debut, we’re beyond excited to bring Hospitality Weekender back to Butlin’s in 2026. For one weekend only, the South Coast becomes our very own drum & bass village, a space where every corner of drum & bass is celebrated, with something for everyone. Now the blueprint’s been laid, we’re pushing to deliver an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable edition. We can’t wait to welcome you back once again in January.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospitality Weekender is one of the flagship events from the worldwide foremost drum & bass authority. With the same attention to detail and careful curation that it has championed for over 25 years, it's the best possible way to escape your winter blues.