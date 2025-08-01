Housebuilder offers exclusive sneak peak of apartments in Hassocks this weekend

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is encouraging prospective buyers to visit its Ockley Park development in Hassocks this weekend for an exclusive tour of its brand new two-bedroom apartments.

The housebuilder is hosting its Hard Hat event at Ockley Park in Hassocks, on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August, from 10am to 5pm.

Attendees will be amongst the first to explore their two bedroom Flint House apartments, each thoughtfully designed for modern living and benefitting from open plan layouts and parking.

These impressive apartments will be ready to move into later this year, the homes are still under construction, so buyers are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear during their visit.

A CGI image of the homes available at Ockley Park

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re excited to host the upcoming Hard Hat event this weekend, the perfect opportunity for customers to take an exclusive look around the 2 bedroom apartments and get a real sense of the community that is shaping up at Ockley Park.

“Our sales team will be on hand to provide further information and answer any questions about the schemes available to prospective buyers. Spaces are limited, so please speak to our sales team to book an appointment.”

Ockley Park is a thriving new community surrounded by countryside, close to Hassocks village and the buzz of Brighton. The development features a community park, an orchard and open green spaces and currently offers a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, with prices starting from £299,950.

For more information or to book an appointment with our sales team, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks/ockley-park or call 01273 974 785.