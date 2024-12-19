Housebuilder sponsors annual Hailsham Christmas production

Taylor Wimpey South Thames has sponsored to the tune of £500 the second annual Christmas show at Hailsham Pavilion Independent Cinema and Theatre.

The production, which will be taking place exclusively at George Street, Hailsham, BN27 1AE between Saturday 28th and Monday 30th of December, and will feature a number of entertainers from the world of showbusiness.

Run entirely by a team of dedicated volunteers who assist in the running and maintenance of the venue, Hailsham Pavilion first opened its doors in 1921 and has proved itself to be an essential visitor attraction for families throughout the community and beyond.

Hundreds are expected to attend the show across the three days, with the Hailsham Pavilion and leading family producers, That’s Entertainment Productions, combining forces to bring another Christmas show to the town.

The show will feature speciality acts from TV, The Magic Circle and London’s West End shows, including internationally known illusionist Alex Lodge, the Duo Millers, Britain’s Got Talent circus star Peter Lambert and host comedian Bobby Dazzler.

Chris Gidney, CEO of That’s Entertainment Productions, said: “The sponsorship of our Christmas production that Taylor Wimpey has committed to is vital to us as we look to put on a show to remember for families in the Sussex area and for visitors from elsewhere who all want to stay in the festive spirit post Christmas Day. The additional funds have helped fund the production, and we’re extremely grateful for their generosity.”

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “It’s been a pleasure being able to provide Hailsham Pavilion with this sponsorship. We hope our contribution has made a difference to those that take part or attend the event and we wish everyone involved the very best of luck ahead of opening night.”