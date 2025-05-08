How many can you smash? MEATliqor Brighton unleashes 'bunlimited' burgers for £25 per person

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dead Hippie, Tempeh Tantrum and Cheese burgers stun as classics in MEATliquor’s latest all-you-can-eat menu

Forget small plates, this is all about going big! The smash burger OG MEATliquor is rolling out BUNlimited: the all-you-can-eat burger blow out that lets diners devour as many Dead Hippies, ‘Cheese’ or Tempeh Tantrums as they can stomach - every Sunday across its sites nationwide.

The deal doesn’t stop there, diners can also choose one of MEATliquors sides to smash alongside their patties. You can also get the iconic Salt ‘N’ Peppered Fries or the Nashville Hot Dusted Fries. Whatever your choice, your side will serve as the perfect support act to your burger marathon.

So, whether you’re stacking patties with your mates or solo-embracing your inner glutton, this is food-fuelled carnage at its finest. Expect to see meat sweats, sauce-stained smiles, and some serious burger bragging rights.

MEATLIQUOR'S BUNLIMITED OFFERING KICKS OFF THIS SUNDAY

The details:

📍 Where: MEATliquor, All Sunday, every Sunday

💷 Price: £25pp – includes unlimited burgers and one side of your choice for 90 mins

🍔 BUNlimited Burgers: Dead Hippie, ‘Cheese’ and the Tempeh Tantrum

Scott Collins, Founder of MEATliquor and BLOODsports said “BUNlimited is pure, unfiltered indulgence of MEATliquor favourites – the kind of thing you dream about after a few too many pints. If you’ve got the stomach for it, it will separate the BUNlimited legends from the lightweights.”

Whether you’re smashing through burgers solo or going head-to-head with your crew, BUNlimited promises a gut-busting, unapologetically indulgent experience for all.

📍 MEATliquor Brighton, 22-23 York Place, BN1 4GU, Brighton

Find your nearest MEATliquor here.

*Terms & Conditions:

● The BUNlimited offer is redeemable at MEATLiquor or BLOODsport restaurants, and is limited to one offer per person.

● It is only redeemable on Sundays

● Unlimited burgers are available for 90 mins as soon as the food hits the table, and must be picked from those included in the offer.

● Customers can only order once they have finished the previous burger.

● Food within the deal cannot be taken out of the restaurant.

● There will be a discretionary charge for food that is left over.