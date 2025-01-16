How much water you need to drink for the South Downs Arundel Trail
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Women
- 5 hour 30 finishing time: 5.76 litres of water
- 5 hour finishing time: 5.46 litres of water
- 4 hour 30 finishing time: 5.16 litres of water
- 4 hour finishing time: 4.86 litres of water
- 3 hours 30 finishing time: 4.56 litres of water
- 3 hours finishing time: 4.26 litres of water
Men
- 5 hour 30 finishing time: 6.35 litres of water
- 5 hour finishing time: 6.05 litres of water
- 4 hour 30 finishing time: 5.75 litres of water
- 4 hour finishing time: 5.45 litres of water
- 3 hours 30 finishing time: 5.15 litres of water
- 3 hour finishing time: 4.85 litres of water
These figures are based on the average weight of a 30 year old man and woman. For personalised figures please visit this .
Dr Brukner said: “You need to drink more water when it's cold than when it's temperate, even though you might not feel as thirsty. For every 5 degrees below 15 Celsius you need to increase your daily water intake by 10%.
"Bear in mind that these recommendations are for the entire day of the marathon, not just the race itself. Most runners will not be able to drink more than 25 oz of water every hour while they are running. Trying to drink more than this may cause vomiting which will increase dehydration even further.
"So try and drink at least 35 oz of water before you start the race to reduce your need to take on water as you are running.
"Most marathons have between 10-15 water stop points. I’d advise you to use as many of these as you can as keeping consistent proportions of salt and water in your system is key to reducing muscle cramps, nausea and dizziness.
"The need to maintain a consistent proportion of salt and water in your system also means that you should resist the temptation to drink as much water as fast as you can when you finish.
"Try to keep your water consumption slow and steady throughout the day.”
The South Downs and Arundel Trail starts at 8:30am on January 26. The run starts at Heshott Village Hall, Upper Cranmore, Heyshott, MIdhurst, GU29 0DL.
The finish line is Arundel Lido, Queen Street, Arundel, BN18 NJG.