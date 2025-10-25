How we used to celebrate Christmas: Burgess Hill u3a monthly meeting
The speaker, Chris Horlock, reveals how the people of Sussex used to make merry in the festive season. Many of the customs of the traditional twelve days of Christmas are detailed, including putting up decorations, bringing in the Yule log, preparing the Christmas day feast, plus the curious ‘Mummer’s Play’ entertainment. There’s a Christmas tale or two along the way, including a mysterious incident during the great snowstorm of 1881, plus how in 1939, the snow at Burwash was not the usual colour!
This is the final Burgess Hill u3a monthly open meeting for 2025. It is on Thursday 6th November at Cyprus Hall. The doors open at 9:45 am with the talk starting at 10:30 am. Refreshments are available and admission is free and open to non-U3 members.
Throughout the winter, Burgess Hill u3a will be continuing with a wide range of activities, led by their new Chair, Paul Woods. These activities range from quiz groups; board and card games; lunches; history groups; languages; books and much more. For further information please contact the u3a website on https://burgess – hill.u3asite.uk