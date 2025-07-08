HRVAB Family Fun Day in St Leonards

Family Fun Day Coming to St. Leonards on August 9th 2025

The Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind is excited to host its inaugural Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 9th 2025. The event will be held at Healey House, located at 3 Upper Maze Hill, St. Leonards-on-Sea, TN38 0LQ.

Families are invited to enjoy a day packed with entertaining activities, delicious food, and opportunities to connect with the community. This summer celebration promises fun for all ages and is a wonderful way to spend a Saturday with loved ones.

Stay tuned to the association’s Facebook page for further details and updates. We look forward to seeing you there!