Hurstwood View Care Home Open Day

Hurstwood View Care Home in Five Ash Down, Uckfield will be opening their doors to the local community on Saturday 25th October. Taking place between 10.00am and 4.00pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made refreshments prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home. From 2pm, residents, visitors and staff will also be joined by Michael Lack, Saxophonist for musical entertainment.

General Manager Kirsty Johnson, at Hurstwood View Care home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Hurstwood View Care Home will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.