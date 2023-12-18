Iago Banet, 'The Galician King of Acoustic Guitar', 12th January at Kino-Teatr, St Leonards on Sea

“A master of the guitar”, Sean Rafferty, BBC Radio 3Listed as ‘Highly recommended artist’, DKOS, Celtic Connections 2023'An absolute genius talent on the guitar... Magical', Kate Justice, BBC Hereford and Worcester ✭✭✭✭ "Nothing short of phenomenal", R'n'R Magazine (new album, TRES, review)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Described as ‘a master of the guitar’ by Sean Rafferty, BBC Radio 3 In Tune; as 'nothing short of phenomenal' in a recent review, and as a ‘highly recommended artist’ by Celtic Connections, Iago creates stories without words, enthralling audiences as he does so.

Iago Banet, ‘The Galician King of Acoustic Guitar’ launched his third album, TRES, earlier this year, with a tour which has included multiple sell-out shows and sensational receptions from audiences across the UK. He has showcased his immense talent at festivals including Brecon Jazz, Hellys International Guitar Festival and Aberjazz, displaying new levels of skill, complexity and versatility, whilst fusing styles, ranging from gypsy jazz, blues, Americana, country and dixieland, to swing, pop and folk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2018, Banet has been building an impressive career as a solo fingerstyle acoustic guitarist, displaying his exceptional abilities and receiving rave reviews along the way. He has performed with artists, including Josh Smith (Joe Bonamassa), Mark Flanagan (Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra), Jack Broadbent and Clive Carroll, amongst others.

12th January at Kino-Teatr

Iago was born in Galicia in the north-west of Spain. As a teenager, he found a classical guitar at home and set about learning to master it. From that moment, there was no going back: guitar became his passion, his obsession and his future. Iago’s technique and approach to performance have captivated crowds across the UK and Spain. He is a one-man-band on acoustic guitar not to be missed.