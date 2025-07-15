Iconic Brighton venue transformed Into Quarters

AMAAD (A Man About A Dog), the innovative promoters behind Junction 2, LWE, The Prospect Building, Boundary Festival, and more, will launch a new electronic and live music venue in Brighton in late Autumn. Built on revered foundations - the venue originally housed seminal club, The Zap - Quarters will become an integral part of Brighton’s vibrant nightlife and a vital hub for culture and collaboration.

Quarters will see AMAAD extend its partnership with renowned live music programmers, Ghostwriter, and provide a canvas for in-house and external local event promoters and programmers to explore their creativity. AMAAD already plays a part in Brighton’s music scene, promoting local and global talent, with involvement in Boundary Festival, a two-day, 20,000-capacity event held in Stanmer Park.

The full transformation of Quarters will be unveiled in two stages, with Phase One revealing a complete renovation of this storied space. Two rooms will combine into a single dancefloor, featuring a bespoke L-Acoustics A15 surround soundsystem; creative new lighting, intentionally stripped back to keep focus on the music; a 360-degree DJ booth; and more space for chill-out areas and seating.

AMAAD founders Paul Jack and Will Harold said, “We have a long track record of transforming ideas into culturally significant projects, and we’re very excited about Quarters. We aim to showcase world-class talent while also providing a platform for collaboration with Brighton’s diverse creative community. We’ve always loved Brighton’s independent attitude and see a great opportunity to build a forward-thinking venue that supports a wide range of culture in the area.”

With further announcements to come, Quarters will present multi-genre, balanced programming, featuring high-quality bookings alongside up-and-coming talent. With a focus on the art of DJing, events will bring clubbers together around one key headline act, with all DJs taking the dancefloor deeper into their sound with extended sets.

Quarters collaboration with Ghostwriter - the live programmers bringing the likes of Little Simz, Yungblud, and Mac DeMarco to The Prospect Building in Bristol - will also deliver inspired and exciting live music to Brighton.

Both club and live programming will draw on Brighton’s rich history of culture and community, local heroes, and A-list international artists.

Established Brighton-based promoter, Luke Ralph said, “The launch of Quarters is great news for Brighton. AMAAD is the perfect choice to ensure this space evolves into a modern, progressive venue, equipped to handle the very latest trends.”

AMAAD has committed to significant investment in the venue and in Brighton, building on longstanding relationships and placing further emphasis on collaboration with a growing network of local businesses and talent, from management to security.

Further expansion in 2026 will see Quarters build on its cultural contribution with new additions and aesthetics to be announced. Early adopters can take advantage of a discounted ticket scheme via their WhatsApp group. For more information, sign up via quartersbrighton.co.uk