ILLUMINATE, a new direction for our community in Worthing

ILLUMINATE Dance and Fitness is on a journey of evolution for our town, with an end term goal of creating a Therapeutic Arts Hub in this community. Owner Karla Cook, was a looked after child here in Worthing, with the arts offering a sense of escapism and hope. 'I am now on a mission to invite others to join our inclusive dance classes where we are braking the norm of your stereotypical dance school.' ILLUMINATE has given me the opportunity to merge my love for the arts with supporting people struggling with their mental health and previous traumas.

Growing up in the care system is not easy on any young person, I remember being a young child and having so many questions about my journey, I remember feeling like the only one in Worthing that didn't have their parents to go home to.

The day I was taken into foster care haunts me, I was seven years old and it was pancake day, I sat down ready to watch EastEnders and the next there are police officers coming in and removing us children from the family home.

During the journey in the police car, I remember vividly one of the police officers saying she was from Worthing and that it was a lovely place.

ELEVATE showcase flyer

After a few short-term immediate placements I did find a positive long term foster placement, in Worthing.

I was a young person that struggled to verbalise my feelings and talk about traumas that I'd experienced, I was extremely fortunate that during my high school years at Davison high school age 12/13, I was encouraged to join the lunchtime dance club by two fantstic dance teachers, Jessica Anstey and Sarah binney. Having no prior dance training I didn't expect this to go well. To my surprise those dance teachers absolutely changed my life, dance gave me a sense of escapism. There was no pressure to talk about my thoughts or feelings and during that 30 minutes at school, I could be something more than what my file said.

Worthing as a town has done so much for me, I've had the opportunity to connect with many inspiring people. Along my journey I have achieved many things I never thought would be possible. When I made Head Girl at Davison high school in 2013, I made a point in advocating for children in foster care that these opportunities are still available to them and with the right intervention, support and with the right cheerleaders I hope many other looked after children would take the risk and rewrite their story. During my final years at Davison high school, I sadly lost my older brother to suicide. Being 14 years old and not having a true understanding of what that means to be so unwell, the staff at Davison helped keep me on the straight and narrow. They helped me channel my struggles and emotions through dancing and as the months went by this grief became manageable.

My journey became more than just a child in foster care. I became an aspiring choreographer and was fortunate enough to train at some of the most prestigious dance schools in England. During my adult years, I have focused on developing a way that I can merge my love dance and also this feeling of giving back to the community. I have completed some recent training around therapeutic arts and the power this has with supporting people work through trauma and their lived experiences.

Owner and Founder of ILLUMINATE. Karla Cook

Currently, I work in the safeguarding team at Davison High school and I have struggled with the idea that the average teenager will sit on a waiting list for nearly 3 years before they reach the correct amount of mental health intervention. The mental health need from our teenagers is escalating and the support options have growing waiting lists, I want to help and I want to encourage professionals like myself to try something different as these waiting list are not going to get smaller.

My mission is very clear. I want to have a therapeutic arts hub where we will have a central meeting point for all of our therapeutic arts, Music Therapy, a dance studio for me to continue to grow my dance classes and offer mindful movement. A youth space for our children in foster care, our young carers, our children with additional needs. Meeting spaces for our professionals to complete work with our young people. An inviting, sensorily rich space for theraputic work to be accesed for both children and Adults.

I feel strongly that as a community we should embark on this different venture to give back and to support our young people. But why stop there? My recent venture into adult dance classes has proved that having that outlet and escapism never truly leaves you, it has been breathtaking working with adults who used dancing in their early years as a coping strategy and have now had the opportunity to reconnect through my dance classes.

Working with them and learning their journey, also their current struggles we are able to lean on the arts to support them to rebuild and help them reflect on what's going on for them.

Eventbrite tickets QR link for ELEVATE.

My upcoming launch showcase is taking place on Sunday, the 9th of March at 15:30 at Durrington high School Theatre. We are extremely excited to invite the community of Worthing along to this event while we can celebrate the star of a very exciting journey.

I sometimes wonder if I hadn't found dance what would my journey have looked like, when I sit down and strip it back, it was more than just dance. It was the connections I made along the way, it was having those emotionally available adults who never gave up on me. It was about rewriting the story, I was determined to not be another statistic, I did not want to follow the cycle that have lived in my family for generations. I will be forever in debt to the people here in Worthing for helping me find peace and happiness.

Now I am on a journey to give back and to offer something different, that may just open some doors for a few of our young people.

Thank you

Karla Cook