Immersive arts and nature event for International Forests Day in Brighton

Forests Without Frontiers (FWF), a non-profit organisation dedicated to restoring and protecting nature across Europe and the UK, is celebrating its 6th anniversary with a special International Day of Forests event. Hosted by FWF’s founder Nicoleta Carpineanu, and featuring award-winning comedian Francesca Martinez, the evening presents a unique fusion of music, art and nature.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An immersive experience blending the power of music, art and nature for International Day of Forests

Friday 21st March 2025, 6.30pm - 11pm

Wagner Hall, 2 Regency Rd, Brighton BN1 2RU

Celebrate International Forests Day

Book tickets rb.gy/s2e5av

Forests Without Frontiers (FWF), a non-profit organisation dedicated to restoring and protecting nature across Europe and the UK, is celebrating its 6th anniversary with a special International Day of Forests event. Hosted by FWF’s founder Nicoleta Carpineanu, and featuring award-winning comedian Francesca Martinez, the evening presents a unique fusion of music, art and nature.

Expect an inspiring night of engaging discussions on nature and culture restoration, featuring Henri Brocklebank, Director of Conservation at the Sussex Wildlife Trust. Watch video highlights of FWF’s work and impact, and hear the debut of single ‘Lady of the Forest’, part of the new Sussex-focused creative project, Enchanting Forest. Experience live performances from soul sensation Alice Russell, electronic nature inspired DJ sets from Nico de Transilvania, Adam Freeland and EVL TOM. Enjoy nature visuals and artwork and locally sourced canapés and cocktails, while connecting with like-minded individuals who share a passion for the preservation of Earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By blending culture, creativity and community with conservation, Forests Without Frontiers aims to bring nature back to life and people back to nature. This event is more than just a celebration — it’s an opportunity to support real change. All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go directly toward tree planting and ecosystem restoration. Learn how to become a part of a growing movement to combat climate change and protect our planet’s future.