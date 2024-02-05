Immersive Medieval Festival to take place at Arundel Castle this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors can step back in time to the year 1191 and envision the grand spectacle of King Richard the Lionheart assembling his Barons in preparation for the Third Crusade, with The Earl of Arundel testing his men in combat and archery to prepare for the journey - setting the stage for an immersive journey into medieval life.

Situated within a tented encampment on the castle's lower lawns, this three-day immersive event will feature 12th-century combat demonstrations, archery and falconry displays. There will be craft tents where artisans show how they make things like pewter items, cook food, work with leather, and more. You can listen to medieval music from Myal and Peg, and there will be plenty of ‘have-a-go’ activities, including archery and axe throwing. Children even have the chance to participate in Arundel Castle’s renowned ‘Kids Battles’, ensuring a lively and interactive experience for the entire family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a whole day of activities to enjoy, visitors can take a break at the Knights’ Table, which serves delicious medieval-inspired fare and a variety of beverages near the encampment. Alternatively, guests can indulge in the castle’s café, restaurant, or tea terrace or enjoy their own picnic in the castle grounds.

Child taking part in Arundel Castle's Medieval Festival

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, commented: “This is a unique opportunity for visitors to witness history coming to life at one of England's most iconic castles. We invite everyone to join us for an Easter weekend filled with excitement, learning, and a journey back in time to an enchanting medieval era.”

Tickets for the Medieval Festival are available at www.arundelcastle.org, priced from £27 per adult, £12 for a child, or £66 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free.