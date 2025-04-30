Immersive Shakespeare comedy goes back to the 80s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be playing 6, 7, 13 and 14 June (7.30pm) and 7, 8 & 14 June (2pm) at the Burgess Hill Theatre in Church Walk. Tickets (£16.50 each) include a glass of prosecco or non-alcoholic alternative, and a programme.
To avoid the booking fee, order at the Theatre Club Box Office in Church Walk (10am-12pm every other Saturday from 3 May). Book online at ticketsource.co.uk/burgess-hill - theatre-club or call 0333 666 3366*. Find out more at burgesshilltheatreclub.com.
NB. The first scene does not have seating. If you have mobility issues, or require a seat throughout the performance, please call the venue before booking your ticket.
*Calls charged at local rates / booking fee applies.