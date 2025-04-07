Impressive displays at spring show in East Preston

Would you like to take part in their next show? The Rose Show will be on 14th June.Pick up a schedule to see details of all the classes you can enter in that or in the Summer Show on 2nd August. Schedules are available at Dizzy in Sea Road, or by ringing 01903 782191. See website www.celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and Facebook page www.facebook.com/epkhs for more information.