Impressive displays at spring show in East Preston

Cup winners were:
Spring Cup (for best flower exhibit) won by Susan Young;
Kenyon Cup (for the most points in flower classes) won by Jennifer Wallace;
Molly Secretan Cup (for the best miniature daffodil) won by Jennifer Wallace;
Tulip Cup (for the best tulip) won by Sarah Hill;
Spring Bowl (for cookery) won by Diana Buckley.
Other first prize winners: Pam Walton, Vanessa Lavender, Caroline Frake, John Frake, Primrose Buckley, Celia Buckley, Helen Smith, Carol Longman, Pauline McLelland, Peter Jenkins, Sue Spinner, Wendy Baker.
Would you like to take part in their next show? The Rose Show will be on 14th June.Pick up a schedule to see details of all the classes you can enter in that or in the Summer Show on 2nd August. Schedules are available at Dizzy in Sea Road, or by ringing 01903 782191. See website www.celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and Facebook page www.facebook.com/epkhs for more information.
The Society’s next event will be a sale of plants and bric-a-brac at 10 am on Saturday, 17th May in the Miller Barn, Village Hall, East Preston BN16 1LP.