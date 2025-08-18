Our Poster for the event

Bognor Regis Concert Band are performing their 'In The Spotlight' Concert in Bersted, Bognor Regis.

On Saturday, September 13, Bognor Regis Concert Band will be performing their 'In The Spotlight' concert at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Bersted Street, South Bersted PO22 9QH.

Come along as they celebrate the talent within the band, spotlighting solo performances and big band classics from Glen Miller to Oscar winning soundtracks of video games.

It will be a wonderful night of unforgettable music. The evening starts at 7.30pm and there is free on-street parking.

Tickets, priced £8, areavailable on the door or in advance at [email protected]