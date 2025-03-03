Indelible Fine Art hosts a sold-out Alan Davie exhibition with live jazz in Brighton

Indelible Fine Art welcomed over 100 art lovers on Friday, 28th February, for an unforgettable evening celebrating the visionary work of Alan Davie (1920–2014). The gallery buzzed with energy as guests immersed themselves in Davie’s bold, expressive paintings, accompanied by a mesmerising live jazz performance from rising star Mimi Rose.

Davie, a former Brighton University art tutor, was not only a pioneering abstract artist but also a jazz musician—making the fusion of art and music a perfect homage to his creative legacy. As the soulful sounds of Mimi Rose filled the intimate space, the crowd soaked in an atmosphere of artistic spontaneity, echoing the free-spirited dynamism of Davie’s work.

The overwhelming turnout solidified Indelible Fine Art’s reputation as a key player in Brighton’s alternative art scene. The gallery’s commitment to showcasing bold, unconventional artists continues to attract a vibrant community of collectors, creatives, and culture lovers.

“This event was everything we hoped for—electric, inspiring, and a true celebration of Alan Davie’s legacy,” said Kitty Smith, Gallery Manager. “Brighton has an appetite for immersive art experiences, and we’re thrilled to bring these moments to life.”

Following this success, Indelible Fine Art is gearing up for more dynamic exhibitions in 2025, continuing to push boundaries and challenge expectations.