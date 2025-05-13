Indelible Fine Art | William Gear Exhibition

What surprised us most was how many visitors connected deeply with the later pieces — the ones that are often overlooked in favour of his earlier COBRA-era works. There’s something bold and strange and alive in those late paintings. It’s been a joy watching people really look at them, ask questions, and often leave thinking, “Why don’t we hear more about this artist?”

So here’s a bit of context for those who missed it — or want to understand why this show meant so much to us.

William Gear (1915–1997) was born in Methil, Fife, and trained at Edinburgh College of Art before moving on to study under Fernand Léger in Paris. His early artistic career was interrupted by the Second World War, during which he served as an officer in the Royal Corps of Signals. After the war, he was attached to the Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives section in Germany — the group responsible for protecting and recovering works of art across war-torn Europe. Gear was stationed in Lower Saxony, where he helped oversee the condition of monuments and collections in the British zone of occupation.

After demobilisation, Gear stayed in Europe, living and working in Paris and then Germany, where he became connected to the COBRA group — a short-lived but influential avant-garde movement made up of artists from Copenhagen, Brussels and Amsterdam. He was the only British artist to ever formally participate in COBRA exhibitions. His work from this period was spontaneous, expressive, and full of energy — completely at odds with the more conservative styles favoured in Britain at the time.

In 1951, Gear’s painting Autumn Landscape was included in the Festival of Britain. The reaction was divided: some critics praised his vision, others were appalled. But it marked a significant moment — he was one of only a few abstract artists to be shown at such a national event.

In the late 1950s, Gear became curator of the Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne, where he worked from 1958 to 1964. While there, he pushed for acquisitions of modern British art and helped build the foundations of what would later become a major public collection. He was also Head of Fine Art at Birmingham College of Art from 1964 until his retirement.

What often gets missed in the story is how committed Gear remained to making work on his own terms. In the 1970s through to the ’90s, his paintings became more structured but no less emotional. They are intense, geometric, and full of colour tension — less gestural than before, but still absolutely alive. That’s what we aimed to highlight with this exhibition.

We’re grateful to everyone who came to the exhibition, asked questions, or even just paused for a while to look. There’s still so much more to say about William Gear, and we’re not done talking about him yet.

If you missed the show, a selection of works is still available to view and purchase on our website: www.indeliblefineart.co.uk. Feel free to reach out if you’d like to know more — we’re always happy to chat.

1 . Contributed William Gear Exhibition at Indelible Fine Art Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed William Gear Exhibition at Indelible Fine Art Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed William Gear Exhibition at Indelible Fine Art Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed William Gear Exhibition at Indelible Fine Art Photo: Submitted