Indigo and The Ardington Charity Carol concerts sold out!
We are delighted with the response we have had to the upcoming charity concerts on the 8th and 16th December at Indigo Restaurant & The Ardington Hotel. We can happily announce that both of these events are now sold out with waiting lists.
To avoid disappointment please do not turn up on the dates without having booked.
Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and helped to raise funds for some excellent charities. We very much look forward to enjoying the festivities with you soon.
Tel: 01903 230451
Email: [email protected]