Indigo and The Ardington Charity Carol concerts sold out!

By Mina Woodington
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 21:45 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 09:16 BST
We are delighted with the response we have had to the upcoming charity concerts on the 8th and 16th December at Indigo Restaurant & The Ardington Hotel. We can happily announce that both of these events are now sold out with waiting lists.

To avoid disappointment please do not turn up on the dates without having booked.

Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and helped to raise funds for some excellent charities. We very much look forward to enjoying the festivities with you soon.

Tel: 01903 230451

Email: [email protected]

