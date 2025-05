Inflatable Day

Are you ready to Bounce?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come join us at East Wittering Primary School on Saturday, June 7 for a fun packed Inflatable Day

We have three sessions running during the day.

10:00-12:00

Inflatable Day

12:30-14:30

15:00-17:00

We have got a range of inflatables to suit everyone from the little bouncers to the much older and should know better bouncers!!!!

For ticket information and booking please visit

www.trybooking.com/uk/EQHA