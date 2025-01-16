Inspirational Gardens open across Sussex for the National Garden Scheme Snowdrop Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every year hundreds of private garden owners open their gates for the National Garden Scheme Snowdrop Festival. These early openers break the winter sleep with blankets of snowdrops and early spring bulbs.

Sussex have six inspirational gardens filled with snowy white blooms and colourful mixtures of aconites, hellebores, iris and crocus for you to enjoy this February with many more opening throughout March and April.

Pembury House, Clayton

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/11375/pembury-house

5 Whitemans Close, Cuckfield

Depending on the vagaries of the season, hellebores and snowdrops are at their best in February and March. It is a country garden, tidy but not manicured. New work always going on. Winding paths give a choice of walks through three acres of garden, which is in and enjoys views of the South Downs National Park. Suitable footwear, macs and winter woollies advised. A German visitor observed 'this is the perfect woodland garden'. Year-round interest.

Pembury House Ditchling Road Clayton, West Sussex BN6 9PH is open for the National Garden Scheme Every Thursday and Friday from 13th February to 7th March (10.30-3.30) Admission £12. Home-made teas included. Pre-booking is essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk for information & booking. Timed slots at 10.30am & 2pm.

The Old Vicarage Washington

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/21793/the-old-vicarage

The 3½ acres gardens at The Old Vicarage are set around an 1832 Regency house (not open). The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from C19, herbaceous borders, water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery. Each year 2000 tulips are planted for spring as well as another 2000 snowdrops and mixed bulbs throughout the garden.

The Old Vicarage The Street Washington RH20 4AS Is open for the National Garden Scheme every Thursday 6th Feb to 2nd Oct (10-4). Admission £8, children free. Pre-booking essential, please visit the NGS website. Self-service light refreshments on Thursday (cash only) & picnics welcome. Monday 21st Apr, Monday 26th May, Sunday 27th July, Monday 25th Aug (10-5). Admission £8, children free. Purchase ticket in advance or at the gate on the day. Home-made teas.

Visits also by arrangement 17th March to 2nd October for groups of 12 to 30. No private group visits on Thursdays.

Sandhill Farm House Rogate

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/34359/5-whitemans-close

This garden shows that winter need not be dull as there is much to see and enjoy including the garden owner’s collection of many single and double snowdrops, hellebores, bulbs and other winter treasures, some not widely known. A sheltered garden with many flowers to enjoy in January and early February. There is an enormous Daphne Bholua that scents the garden for weeks on end at this time of year.

5 Whitemans Close Cuckfield Haywards Heath, East Sussex RH17 5DE is open for the National Garden Scheme Saturday 25th, Monday 27th, Wednesday 29th and Friday 31st January (11-3.30), Saturday 1st, Monday 3rd Tuesday 4th, Wednesday 5th, Tuesday 11th, Wednesday 12th, Friday 14th and Saturday 15thFebruary (11-3.30). Admission £8.50, children free. Home-made teas included. Pre-booking essential. please phone 01444 473520 or email [email protected] for information & booking.

The Manor of Dean Petworth

Manor of Dean

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/3616/manor-of-dean

The garden at the Manor of Dean is a 3 acres traditional English garden with extensive views of the South Downs. There are herbaceous borders, early spring bulbs, a bluebell woodland walk, a walled kitchen garden with fruit, vegetables and cutting flowers. NB under long term programme of restoration, some parts of the garden may be affected.

Manor of Dean Tillington Petworth GU28 9AP is open for the National Garden Scheme Sunday 2nd February (2-4), Sunday 9th March (2-5) and Sunday 27th April (2-5). Admission £5, children free. Book in advance on the NGS website or pay on the day. Teas. Visits also by arrangement 3rd February to 18th May for groups of 20+.

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/19183/sandhill-farm-house

Home of author and principal of The English Gardening School.

Highdown Gardens

The front and rear gardens at Sandhill Farm House are broken up into garden rooms including a small kitchen garden. Front garden with small woodland area, planted with early spring flowering shrubs, ferns and bulbs. White and green garden, large leaf border and terraced area. The rear garden has rose borders, small decorative vegetable garden, red border and grasses border. Snowdrop day on Sun 9 Feb.

Sandhill Farm House Nyewood Road Rogate Petersfield GU31 5HU is open for the National Garden Scheme Sunday 9nd February (12-4), Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April (1-4) and Sunday 27th April (2-5). Admission £8, children free. Pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Highdown Gardens Worthing

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/6351/highdown-gardens

Highdown Gardens were created by Sir Frederick Stern. They are home to rare plants and trees, many grown from seed collected by Wilson, Farrer and Kingdon-Ward. A fully equipped glasshouse enables the propagation of this National Plant Collection. A visitor centre shares stories of the plants and people behind the gardens.

Highdown is offering Snowdrop Identification tours on the 13 Feb and Peony Identification tours on the 1 May (not for NGS), for more information and booking please see garden website http://www.highdowngardens.co.uk

Highdown Gardens 33 Highdown Rise, Littlehampton Road Goring-by-Sea Worthing BN12 6FB is open for the National Garden Scheme Thursday 13th Feb (10-4.30), Thursday 1st May (10-8). Admission by donation.

To find more fabulous Sussex gardens visit https://ngs.org.uk, download the National Garden Scheme app or pick up a free copy of The Sussex National Garden Scheme Booklet available from February in many local stores, garden centres and libraries.