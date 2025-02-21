Inspire Café – a warm and welcoming gathering place in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for a friendly place to enjoy a delicious meal and connect with others? The Inspire Café is the perfect spot! We’re open every Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere where everyone is invited to come together.

Right now, we’re hosting a portrait photography exhibition showcasing the stories and faces of people living in the local area – a great way to celebrate our vibrant community.

We are in Old Town, Eastbourne on Greenfield Road, BN21 1JJ – easy to reach with well-connected bus routes from the town centre.

For just £5, you can enjoy a tasty meal including a coffee – great value in a space that truly feels like home.

What makes Inspire Café unique?

Inspire cafe is a true community space, whether you're an individual looking for a cozy place to relax or part of a local group wanting to meet up, our doors are open to you.The Cafe' is supported by service users with learning disabilities, giving them the opportunity to develop valuable skills while contributing to the community.Being a learning disability-friendly and inclusive Cafe', we believe everyone should feel welcome and comfortable in our space, making it an accessible and supportive environment for all.Come down to Inspire Cafe', meet new people, make friends, and be part of something meaningful.

If you would like to book the café for your own meetings or activities, you’re very welcome to get in touch with us to arrange a space for your community group or event.

We are always looking for new visitors, community groups, and volunteers to join us. Whether you’re stopping by for a coffee or want to get involved in helping us grow, we'd love to welcome you.

Inspire Café is where great food, community spirit, and opportunities come together. See you this Wednesday and if you wish to book a table e-mail [email protected] or call 01323 722034.