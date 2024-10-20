Interested in who owns Brighton?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Community Land Trust would like to invite you to this forthcoming event.

Who Owns Brighton? Project sets out to explore what's being built in the city, who it's for, and how we, as citizens, can more actively engage in the process? Come along to hear from our group of community researchers what they've found out about the Circus Street development.

We are sharing the results on Saturday, November 2 from 11am to 2pm at Community Base on Queens Road in Brighton.

For the last six months Groups of community researchers have been investigating what they can find out about different aspects of the development process and what this tells us about housing and development in the city. Circus street was chosen as a case study of a contentious development that has already happened on council-owned land in partnership with the private sector.

More than 250 people have engaged with the project with more than 30 doing the research itself and this event is your opportunity to find out what they found out.

The day is open to everyone, whatever the level of participation in the project to date and will be a mix of presentations from the research groups and whole group discussions and round table discussions. It will be informal with regular breaks and lunch and refreshments will be provided.

To book your space go to https://bhclt.nationbuilder.com/wob_sharing_the_results