International hit show The Simon & Garfunkel story heads to The Hawth
This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and careers of Folk/Rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel and it returns to The Hawth on Thursday, August 1.
Featuring a cast of talented West End actor-musicians, their performance will take audiences back through the groovy 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ roll duo 'Tom and Jerry', right through to their massive success and dramatic break-up, finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.
Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage while a full live band performs all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence, and many more!
With every performance, from Sydney to Seattle leading to a standing ovation, this is an evening not to be missed!
Tickets priced £35.50 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).
