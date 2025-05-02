International music spotlight shines on Brighton: Planetary Group & Impressive PR return with Alternative Escape showcase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For the third year running, two of the music industry’s leading tastemakers — The Planetary Group (US) and Impressive PR (UK) — are joining forces to deliver a handpicked lineup of cutting-edge international talent at The Great Escape's acclaimed Alternative Escape showcase.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to take place on Thursday, May 15 at the Secret Comedy Club, the exclusive event will feature an eclectic mix of rising stars from across the globe. While The Dinosaur’s Skin and Lab Rat will be performing solely on this stage, other high-profile acts like Day We Ran, Sly Withers, Annie DiRusso, and Gordi are also set to grace additional Great Escape stages throughout the weekend.

Meet the Artists:

DAY WE RAN ~ This guitar-driven indie surf rock band from New South Wales has already captured hearts across Australia and New Zealand — and recently turned heads globally with a sync on Netflix’s Outer Banks. With over 490,000 monthly Spotify listeners and 1 million streams in just their first three months, Day We Ran are surging toward international recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day We Ran

LAB RAT ~ Fusing alt-rock, grunge, and rap, Lab Rat (aka Dylan) channels personal struggle into anthemic, emotionally raw music. With the release of his debut album In The Walls, We Wait on May 9 via Mushroom Pillow, and a track featured in Netflix’s upcoming series Olympo, his deeply personal journey from addiction to artistry is poised to resonate with a global audience.

SLY WITHERS ~ Winners of Best Punk/Hardcore Act at the West Australian Music Industry Awards, Sly Withers are known for their unflinching lyricism and electrifying alt-rock sound. Their albums Gardens and Overgrown both cracked the ARIA Top 10, outranking giants like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. Their latest single Restless dropped on April 17, marking their next chapter in Australian rock dominance.

ANNIE DiRUSSO ~With viral hits and a cult following, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Annie DiRusso turns the intricacies of young adulthood into punchy, confessional pop-rock. Her debut album, born from her self-proclaimed “Party July” renaissance, explores themes of independence, hookup culture, and emotional vulnerability — wrapped in irresistible hooks and brutal honesty.

THE DINOSAUR’S SKIN ~ A surreal blend of mythology and music, Taiwanese duo The Dinosaur’s Skin describe themselves as the last two dinosaurs on Earth, channeling prehistoric sorrow into satirical Jurassic-pop. With a Golden Melody nomination and over 11 million streams, their UK debut promises to be both bizarre and brilliant — a time-warped trip through lo-fi distortion and dream-pop nostalgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lab Rat

GORDI ~ Indie-pop artist Gordi (Sophie Payten) will preview songs from her upcoming album Like Plasticine (out May 30), a project shaped by her experiences as both a frontline doctor and queer songwriter. Known for collaborations with Bon Iver and Phoebe Bridgers, and the theme to The Mitchells vs the Machines, Gordi's soaring synth-pop sound and emotional candor have made her a staple of the global alt-pop scene.

About The Great Escape:

Regarded as Europe’s premier new music festival, The Great Escape transforms Brighton into a sonic playground with over 500 acts performing across 30+ venues and a pop-up site on the beach. It’s long been the launchpad for future headliners — and the Alternative Escape stage remains one of its most adventurous and international platforms.

Event Details:

Sly Withers

Alternative Escape Showcase

📅 Thursday, May 15

📍 The Secret Comedy Club, Brighton

🎟️ Free entry