International Women's Day event at Eastbourne's Lansdowne Hotel

In honour of International Women's Day, a dynamic event will be held at the Lansdowne Hotel on March 10, celebrating women's achievements and promoting gender equality.

International Women's Day celebration in Eastbourne

The event will feature a diverse range of activities, including live music, live action painting, panel discussions, and more.

The event will kick off a panel discussion featuring women leaders from various fields, discussing their experiences and sharing insights on how to empower future generations of women. The panellists will engage in an open and honest dialogue, covering topics such as career advancement, work-life balance, and breaking down gender barriers.

he panel will be chaired by Wayfinder Woman’s founder and CEO Laura Murphy, and the speakers are:

Chantel Hargreaves: Mashona DesignsTeri Sayers-Cooper: Creative Force and Care for the CarersLucy Butt: Bramber BakehouseMaddy Dench: Surrey NanosystemsKatie Day: RDPI

The evening will follow with live music performances by a talented female artist from our local community, Tina Bridgman, who has performed across East Sussex.

The climax of the evening will be an all dancing, all singing music performance from local band Tidal Rave, who have been performing across the UK regularly.

In addition to the music, a live action painting session will take place whilst the band are playing, featuring resident artist Tania who will create a powerful piece of art inspired by the music, as it is happening. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the artist at work and to bid on the finished artwork in a silent auction.

Other activities throughout the event will include name the bear and networking opportunities, all designed to inspire and empower attendees, along with fundraising for our wonderful charities.

The event is open to the public, and attendance is free, but donations are welcome. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. All proceeds from the event will be used to support our work in empowering women and girls.