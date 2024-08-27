Internet sensation Christopher Hall coming to Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christopher Hall is embarking on his first ever nationwide, live stand-up comedy tour across the UK and Ireland with A Girl For All Seasons.

Social media star Christopher smashed his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August, before hitting the road. He will be at Brighton's 'Brighton Dome Corn Exchange' on Sunday, October 27, tickets below!

A Girl For All Seasons is a personal and perfect introduction to the Christopher Hall fans are yet to meet. The show tells of his life, as a ‘boy who’s a bit girly really’. From unhealthy obsessions with pop princesses, falling in line behind the school classroom Queen Bees, and gaining life lessons from the cast of ‘Bad Girls’ why wouldn’t everyone strive to be girlier? Men might be from Mars, but girls are from Venus, and, according to Christopher, life’s way more fun over there.

Christopher’s online sketches featuring ’Background Singers’ with his sister Elizabeth, ‘Your Cat’ and ’The Millennial’ have over 12 million likes, 50 million views and spawned collaborations with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, The Jonas Brothers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, JoJo, Delta Goodrem and Olly Alexander.

Chris Hall Tour Poster.

A rising star in the comedy world, Christopher is known for his quick wit and infectious energy. With a knack for finding humour in the everyday - he is effortless on stage. Bursting with charismatic stage presence and natural comedic timing, and an ever growing fan base, Christopher Hall is undoubtedly one to watch, poised to leave a lasting mark on the world of comedy - this is a show not to be missed.

“An hour just isn’t long enough to spend with Christopher” – North West End

“Go see him now while there are still a few spare seats in the audience, because they won't be empty for long!” – Broadway Baby

