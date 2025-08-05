Introducing Brighton Wellness Festival - a radical new vision for wellbeing
Held across a vibrant mix of indoor and outdoor spaces in the heart of Brighton, the festival is designed for everybody and every stage of the wellbeing journey — from the simply curious to the deeply committed.
With hundreds of sessions, workshops and immersive experiences, Brighton Wellness Festival (BWF) promises to be a transformative week-long event across mental, physical, spiritual and emotional health. During this Festival of Radical Wellness for All expect to see;
- Breathwork, mindfulness, movement, nutrition and therapy experiences
- Live talks, expert panels, and family-friendly activities
- An ethical marketplace with sustainable products and purpose-led brands
- Events curated by local changemakers, businesses and health innovators
“We created BWF to make space for real, grounded wellness that feels welcoming, inclusive and culturally relevant,” says founder Natasha Jackson. “Wellbeing isn’t a trend – it can’t be simply bought. We’re excited to reclaim and redefine what ‘wellness’ really means. .”
Brighton Wellness Festival is not just an event — it is a movement. Rooted in the city’s culture of care and creativity, BWF aims to redefine wellness as a public good, not a private luxury.
Created by a collective of wellness practitioners, public health experts and community leaders, BWF is a purpose-led initiative that aims to position Brighton as the Home of Collective, Inclusive Wellness.
The 2025 programme will include sessions by respected thought leaders including: BWF is backed my a host of local wellness professionals, businesses and change-makers. Their impressive list of advisors includes:
- Kaia Allen-Bevan – Founder & Director of Youth the Gap
- Megan Cooper – Trauma informed therapist & Activist
- Kevan Smith – Founder of Brighton United
- Calli Popham – Embodied movement teacher & local studio founder
- Ariana Alexander-Sefre – Social Innovator & founder of Spoke
- Dr Graham Campbell – Trial Psychiatrist
- Sarah Taylor – Inclusive Coach & Founder of Proud Wellness CIC
- Liz Lilley – Psychotherapist, breathwork & Psychedelic Integration
- Dr Sandeep Singh-Dernevik – Consultant Psychiatrist
- Hema Patel – RTT Hypnotherapist, Suicide Awareness
The festival is currently inviting practitioners, coaches, creatives and wellbeing businesses to get involved by hosting workshops, talks, and events — all supported by a shared PR and marketing campaign designed to spotlight Brighton as a national wellness destination.
Festival Partners & Sponsors include:
Lead Sponsors:
Natrie, Infinity Massage, Full Circle Healing, Green Row PR, Honey House Club, Exhale, Anderson Acoustic
Fringe Partners:
Flow State, Youth the Gap, Grounded Life Breathwork, Rox, Reformer Collective, Found & Flourish, This is the Gather, Float Spa, Proud Wellness CIC, Wise & Prime
Festival Partners:
Brighton National Health Foundation, Youth the Gap, Choir with No Name, Proud Wellness CIC, Platf9rm, Silicon Brighton, Jing Institute, Found & Flourish, College of Naturopathic Medicine
Stay Connected by putting the date in your diary and taking part. Visit brightonwellnessfestival.co.uk and engage on Instagram: @brightonwellnessfestival