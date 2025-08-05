Introducing Brighton Wellness Festival - a radical new vision for wellbeing

Brighton is set to become the UK’s new capital of holistic health as it welcomes the inaugural Brighton Wellness Festival — a bold, community-powered celebration of radical, inclusive wellbeing. Taking place from 1st to 8th October, this brand-new festival brings together local voices, expert practitioners, and pioneering wellness brands to offer an authentic alternative to the commercialised wellness industry.

Held across a vibrant mix of indoor and outdoor spaces in the heart of Brighton, the festival is designed for everybody and every stage of the wellbeing journey — from the simply curious to the deeply committed.

With hundreds of sessions, workshops and immersive experiences, Brighton Wellness Festival (BWF) promises to be a transformative week-long event across mental, physical, spiritual and emotional health. During this Festival of Radical Wellness for All expect to see;

Breathwork, mindfulness, movement, nutrition and therapy experiences

Live talks, expert panels, and family-friendly activities

An ethical marketplace with sustainable products and purpose-led brands

Events curated by local changemakers, businesses and health innovators

“We created BWF to make space for real, grounded wellness that feels welcoming, inclusive and culturally relevant,” says founder Natasha Jackson. “Wellbeing isn’t a trend – it can’t be simply bought. We’re excited to reclaim and redefine what ‘wellness’ really means. .”

Brighton Wellness Festival is not just an event — it is a movement. Rooted in the city’s culture of care and creativity, BWF aims to redefine wellness as a public good, not a private luxury.

Created by a collective of wellness practitioners, public health experts and community leaders, BWF is a purpose-led initiative that aims to position Brighton as the Home of Collective, Inclusive Wellness.

The 2025 programme will include sessions by respected thought leaders including: As we don’t have our speakers, is it better to focus on our advisory board? BWF is backed my a host of local wellness professionals, businesses and change-makers. Their impressive list of advisors includes:

Natasha Jackson, Founder, Brighton Wellness Festival

Kaia Allen-Bevan – Founder & Director of Youth the Gap

Megan Cooper – Trauma informed therapist & Activist

Kevan Smith – Founder of Brighton United

Calli Popham – Embodied movement teacher & local studio founder

Ariana Alexander-Sefre – Social Innovator & founder of Spoke

Dr Graham Campbell – Trial Psychiatrist

Sarah Taylor – Inclusive Coach & Founder of Proud Wellness CIC

Liz Lilley – Psychotherapist, breathwork & Psychedelic Integration

Dr Sandeep Singh-Dernevik – Consultant Psychiatrist

Hema Patel – RTT Hypnotherapist, Suicide Awareness

The festival is currently inviting practitioners, coaches, creatives and wellbeing businesses to get involved by hosting workshops, talks, and events — all supported by a shared PR and marketing campaign designed to spotlight Brighton as a national wellness destination.

Festival Partners & Sponsors include:

Lead Sponsors:

Natrie, Infinity Massage, Full Circle Healing, Green Row PR, Honey House Club, Exhale, Anderson Acoustic

Fringe Partners:

Flow State, Youth the Gap, Grounded Life Breathwork, Rox, Reformer Collective, Found & Flourish, This is the Gather, Float Spa, Proud Wellness CIC, Wise & Prime

Festival Partners:

Brighton National Health Foundation, Youth the Gap, Choir with No Name, Proud Wellness CIC, Platf9rm, Silicon Brighton, Jing Institute, Found & Flourish, College of Naturopathic Medicine

Stay Connected by putting the date in your diary and taking part. Visit brightonwellnessfestival.co.uk and engage on Instagram: @brightonwellnessfestival